Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 11:59 Hits: 0

Iran has rejected a U.S. claim that a boat carrying Iranian weapons to Huthi rebels in Yemen had been seized, saying the “baseless” accusation was aimed at extending a UN arms embargo on Tehran.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tehran-denies-seizure-of-iranian-weapons-shipment-to-yemeni-rebels/30716226.html