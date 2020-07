Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 09:21 Hits: 10

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for Russia to drop charges against dozens of Russian journalists facing fines or detention for peacefully protesting in solidarity with colleagues who are being criminally prosecuted for their work.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/dozens-of-russian-journalists-detained-in-crackdown-on-peaceful-protests-ngo-says/30718055.html