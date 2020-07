Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 22:31 Hits: 0

The Supreme Court completed their term on Thursday morning by dropping a pair of 7-2 decisions, with Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissenting in both cases. One is a clear…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/for-trump-the-chickens-are-on-their-way-home-to-roost/