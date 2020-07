Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 08:42 Hits: 4

The outspoken opposition leader has told DW he is returning home, three years after surviving an assassination attempt. Lissu plans on running in Tanzania's October presidential elections.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tanzania-s-tundu-lissu-i-m-returning-home/a-54121562?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf