Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 08:56 Hits: 9

China said Friday it will impose tit-for-tat measures on US institutions and individuals who "behave badly" on Xinjiang-related issues after Washington slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown on Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in the region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200710-china-vows-to-hit-us-with-reciprocal-measures-after-xinjiang-sanctions