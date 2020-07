Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 09:39 Hits: 6

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab is suing the American University of Beirut (AUB), where he worked for 35 years as an academic, a spokesman for Diab said, in a dispute over his exit package from the financially struggling institution.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/10/lebanese-pm-sues-american-university-of-beirut-over-exit-package