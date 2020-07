Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 23:36 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: California's attorney-general will file a lawsuit on Thursday (Jul 9) seeking to block a Trump administration immigration rule that could force tens of thousands of international students to leave the United States if their schools hold all classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic ...

