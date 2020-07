Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 17:04 Hits: 0

Half of Oklahoma is Native American reservation land, the Supreme Court decided in a ruling Thursday. Tribe members living in the territory will be subject to federal – instead of state – criminal law, and will be exempt from certain state obligations.

