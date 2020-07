Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 01:55 Hits: 5

Top Pentagon officials said on July 9 that the United States would respond if the U.S. military is able to corroborate reports that Russia paid militants linked to the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-bounties-taliban-afghanistan/30717551.html