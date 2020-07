Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 03:07 Hits: 5

Lawmakers in Greece have approved a law to curb public protests, prompting a mass demonstration that turned violent. Police responded to gasoline bombs with tear gas and flash grenades.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greece-violence-as-thousands-march-against-protest-law/a-54119094?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf