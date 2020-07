Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 08:15 Hits: 6

Samira Hanna spends a lot of time in the dark. Her old Beirut apartment gets less than two hours of electricity a day, and with Lebanon's economy in ruins, the grandmother can barely afford candles, let alone a private generator.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/blackouts-darken-misery-of-lebanon-s-economic-collapse-12921158