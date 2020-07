Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 08:01 Hits: 5

Sergei Furgal, the detained governor of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and ordering the murder of several local businessmen.

