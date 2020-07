Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 01:26 Hits: 4

Donald Trump is dumb — so dumb he literally suggested on live television that scientists should explore injecting household cleaners into people’s lungs to cure the coronavirus. But due to what appears…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trumps-superpower-is-distraction-and-we-finally-found-his-kryptonite/