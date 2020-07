Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 05:02 Hits: 5

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's body has been found near the location where he had last used his cell phone. Park left a note behind at his residence and police told local media that the body showed no signs of homicide.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-seoul-mayor-park-won-soon-found-dead-in-apparent-suicide/a-54104550?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf