Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 05:55 Hits: 4

The United States has recorded more than 65,000 new cases in a day. India is preparing to put its most populous state in a weekend lockdown after it also saw a record one-day spike. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-us-india-see-new-daily-infection-highs/a-54118866?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf