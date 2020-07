Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 07:06 Hits: 6

A new strain of pneumonia has a "much higher" mortality rate than the one caused by COVID-19 and is spreading in several Kazakh cities, Chinese officials have warned. The central Asian country has ridiculed the report.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-chinese-report-of-more-lethal-pneumonia-dismissed/a-54119985?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf