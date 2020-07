Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 07:21 Hits: 5

A former employee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's press office was discharged in December last year on suspicions that he was spying for Egypt, according to a government report seen by German media on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200710-merkel-press-office-staffer-worked-for-years-for-egyptian-intelligence