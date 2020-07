Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 07:56 Hits: 8

PUTRAJAYA: Family entertainment centres such as game arcades and family-oriented karaoke centres can resume operations from July 15, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/10/family-entertainment-centres-can-reopen-from-july-15-says-ismail-sabri