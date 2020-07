Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 02:45 Hits: 5

A farmer and father of five, Grzegorz Myszak is crystal clear about his reasons for backing Poland's right-wing President Andrzej Duda on Sunday in a knife-edge run-off against liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/poland-election-polarised-voters-12920286