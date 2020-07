Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 06:27 Hits: 5

MELBOURNE: Australia is slashing the number of returning citizens allowed into the country by half as it struggles to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne, officials announced Friday (Jul 10). From Monday, only 4,000 Australian citizens or permanent residents will be allowed back ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-returning-citizens-amid-covid-19-12920242