This Week in Statehouse Action: What a Fool Believes edition

But before the weekend, a quick update on what’s shaking in the states:
Fool’s Gold: If you’ve been enjoying my takes and enduring my bad puns and such for, say, about two years or more, you may recall the long-ago time of late 2018, when Wisconsin Republican lawmakers were mourning Scott Walker’s loss of the governorship to Democrat Tony Evers.
The ruling also remanded parts of the case back to a lower court.
… which means, even after all this, the fight over the Wisconsin GOP’s power-grab isn’t actually over!
But let me found out this court-related discussion with some good news:
This week, a federal judge struck down a 2018 law passed by the GOP-controlled Indiana legislature that required healthcare providers to snitch to the state on women treated for post-abortion complications.
The “unconstitutionally vague” law made failing to report one of 26 listed conditions to the state a misdemeanor, and, I’m sure you’ll be shocked to learn,
Had absolutely no basis in medicine and
Was intended to shame and stigmatize women who receive abortions and make providing reproductive healthcare to women more burdensome for doctors.
