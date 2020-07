Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:15 Hits: 0

The United States has accused a UN expert of "giving a pass to terrorists" after she concluded that a U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and nine other people in Iraq early this year was "unlawful."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-blasts-un-expert-s-conclusion-that-strike-on-iran-general-was-unlawful/30716558.html