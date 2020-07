Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 18:14 Hits: 5

The United States has imposed sanctions on senior Chinese officials for “horrific and systematic” human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minority groups in the western Xinjiang region.

