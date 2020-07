Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 19:51 Hits: 3

Thousands gathered in front of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's office in Sofia in support of the presidency after prosecutors raided the offices of two of Radev's staff on July 9.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/prosecutors-raids-on-offies-of-bulgarian-presidential-aides-spark-protests/30717004.html