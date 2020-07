Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 12:28 Hits: 1

The WHO says an independent panel is to assess global responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as the number of cases worldwide approaches 12 million. Follow DW for the latest.

