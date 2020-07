Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 21:57 Hits: 5

The French president’s approval follows months of often-heated debate. He had earlier vied for a 'contemporary' reconstruction of the iconic steeple, which was destroyed in a fire last year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/macron-approves-restoration-of-notre-dame-spire-as-it-was-%E2%80%AF/a-54118508?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf