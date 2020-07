Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 09:46 Hits: 2

Britain's most decorated road cyclist Chris Froome will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season to join Israel Start-Up Nation, ending a long association with the British outfit with whom he won the Tour de France four times.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200709-four-time-tour-winner-chris-froome-to-leave-team-ineos-at-end-of-season