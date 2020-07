Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 16:01 Hits: 3

If Argentina acceded to the demands of a group of hold-out creditors, it would create a disastrous precedent that would set back by more than a decade the development of the international legal architecture for sovereign debt. More than 70 economists and scholars urge the international community to reject such irresponsible behavior.

