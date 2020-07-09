The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Holding US Government to Its Treaty Promises 'For Once,' Supreme Court Rules Nearly Half of Oklahoma Still Native American Territory

Julia Conley, staff writer
Indigenous leaders in Oklahoma hailed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt vs. Oklahoma as a victory for tribal sovereignty, as the court affirmed that nearly half of the state falls within a Native American reservation.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/09/holding-us-government-its-treaty-promises-once-supreme-court-rules-nearly-half?cd-origin=rss

