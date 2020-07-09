Trump can't figure out why coronavirus-ravaged America shouldn't open its schools

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 13:40 Hits: 5

Impeached coward Donald Trump is unhappy with efforts to kill Grandma, and has his eyes set on the nation’s children. In that vein, he tweeted this yesterday:

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! July 8, 2020

So how does the United States compare to those countries?

Let’s take a look at yesterday’s coronavirus numbers from all the nations referenced:

298 271 11 10 61.779

Hmmm. Whatever could be difference between these countries and the United States? Remember, the difference is so subtle that even that stable genius Trump can’t see it!

Any ideas?

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1959264