Trump can't figure out why coronavirus-ravaged America shouldn't open its schools

Impeached coward Donald Trump is unhappy with efforts to kill Grandma, and has his eyes set on the nation’s children. In that vein, he tweeted this yesterday:

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!

So how does the United States compare to those countries? 

Let’s take a look at yesterday’s coronavirus numbers from all the nations referenced:   

298
271
11
10
61.779

Hmmm. Whatever could be difference between these countries and the United States? Remember, the difference is so subtle that even that stable genius Trump can’t see it! 

Any ideas?

