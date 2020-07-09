Trump can't figure out why coronavirus-ravaged America shouldn't open its schools

Category: World Hits: 5
Impeached coward Donald Trump is unhappy with efforts to kill Grandma, and has his eyes set on the nation’s children. In that vein, he tweeted this yesterday:
So how does the United States compare to those countries?
Let’s take a look at yesterday’s coronavirus numbers from all the nations referenced:
|298
|271
|11
|10
|61.779
Hmmm. Whatever could be difference between these countries and the United States? Remember, the difference is so subtle that even that stable genius Trump can’t see it!
Any ideas?
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1959264