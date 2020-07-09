Biden unveils plan to rebuild America's COVID-19 ravaged economy

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 17:10 Hits: 5

Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has a plan for handling the coronavirus crisis now, one that he's even offered to Donald Trump since that guy clearly doesn’t have a clue. On Thursday, Biden is unveiling a "buy American" plan detailing how he'd rebuild the nation's economy following the crisis with a $700 billion spending plan to revitalize the manufacturing sector.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Biden's campaign previewed the plan Biden will introduce in Dunmore, Pennsylvania on Thursday. Taking priority in his plan, Biden would boost U.S. production of personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, all of which healthcare providers are warning are again in critically short supply in the resurgence of the virus. The campaign told reporters that his proposals would lessen America's dependence on foreign countries for critical medical supplies and equipment. Given the persistence of the coronavirus and the likelihood of future pandemics fueled by climate change, this seems like a no-brainer.

The Biden campaign calls the plan "Build Back Better.” A senior campaign official says: "It's an aggressive plan. […] The vice president believes it's not the time to just build it back the way things were before […] it's time to imagine and build a new American economy for the next generation […] that will cut everyone into the deal." It would require that a portion of federal funding has to be set aside for domestic producers. The plan includes $400 billion for an infrastructure program with federal spending on American steel, cement, and concrete. It also includes $300 billion in research and development for alternative energy, electric vehicles, and other emerging technologies.

Another campaign adviser told the Wall Street Journal that Biden "will serve notice to American trading partners that, even if Mr. Trump loses in November, allies shouldn't expect Washington to return to the embrace of economic globalization that had defined the policies of the Obama-Biden administration and two decades of Republican and Democratic presidents who preceded it."

