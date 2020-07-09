The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Viagra? Yes. Birth Control? No. SCOTUS Sides with Trump Limits Free Contraception Under Obamacare

The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to reproductive rights when it sided with the Trump administration in letting employers deny people access to free birth control based on religious or moral grounds, hollowing out a mandate under the Affordable Care Act that requires most private health insurance plans to provide cost-free birth control. “It’s a really deeply disappointing ruling,” says Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. “These individuals are effectively on their own to find and pay for their contraception.”

