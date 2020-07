Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:23 Hits: 6

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for Russian authorities to immediately release Ivan Safronov, a former investigative reporter who has been charged with high treason in a case activitsts fear marks an escalation against dissent.

