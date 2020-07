Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:49 Hits: 4

Russia's Supreme Court has closed a lawsuit filed by the late ex-head of the Russian Autonomous Republic of Chuvashia against President Vladimir Putin that challenged the president's decision to remove him from his post.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/top-court-throws-out-ignatyev-lawsuit-against-putin-chuvashia/30716652.html