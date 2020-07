Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:04 Hits: 6

On Friday, July 3, Fourth of July Eve, President Donald Trump held a stars-and-stripes bonanza in front of Mount Rushmore with all the trimmings for a secular Christmas feast: a military brass…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/confederate-statues-are-part-of-a-destructive-mythology-of-white-supremacy-calling-it-history-is-an-insult/