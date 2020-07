Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:07 Hits: 5

On Thursday, following the 7-2 rulings from the Supreme Court rejecting President Donald Trump’s claims of absolute immunity in the New York tax returns and House financial oversight cases, the president took…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-rage-tweets-after-his-own-supreme-court-nominees-rebuke-him-on-financial-cases/