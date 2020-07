Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 13:34 Hits: 4

Armies fighting Boko Haram militants around Lake Chad need to share intelligence to end the insurgency that has displaced 2 million people, a report by the International Crisis Group finds.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/icg-regional-armies-must-share-intelligence-to-defeat-boko-haram/a-54111131?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf