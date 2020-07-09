Libya: Countries who supported Haftar 'bet on the losing horse', adviser to GNA says

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:25 Hits: 4

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Mohammed Ali Abdallah – a senior adviser to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj – ruled out any negotiation with eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar or anyone close to him. He also warned that although the GNA was eager to find a political solution, it would not hesitate to push its military offensive towards the strategic town of Sirte.

