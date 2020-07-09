The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Libya: Countries who supported Haftar 'bet on the losing horse', adviser to GNA says

Category: World Hits: 4

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Mohammed Ali Abdallah – a senior adviser to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj – ruled out any negotiation with eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar or anyone close to him. He also warned that although the GNA was eager to find a political solution, it would not hesitate to push its military offensive towards the strategic town of Sirte.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20200709-libya-countries-who-supported-haftar-bet-on-the-losing-horse-adviser-to-gna-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version