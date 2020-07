Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:46 Hits: 6

A group of volunteer carpenters are hoping to settle the debate over how Paris’s fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral should be rebuilt by constructing a replica of part of the structure's roof entirely by hand using traditional techniques and materials.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200709-notre-dame-cathedral-volunteer-carpenters-aim-to-settle-reconstruction-debate