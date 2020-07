Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:30 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional wants to contest in all its "traditional seats" which the coalition won in the previous general election and subsequent by-elections.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/09/annuar-musa-barisan-to-contest-all-its-039traditional-seats039-at-next-polls