Wednesday, 08 July 2020

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of allowing certain employers to opt out of providing no-cost contraceptive. The ruling is a victory for the Trump administration, but critics say it could leave tens of thousands of women without access to affordable birth control.

