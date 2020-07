Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 02:46 Hits: 5

Javicia Leslie will play the lead role in the US series "Batwoman." This is the first time a Black woman will portray the superhero in live-action television or film.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-tv-show-casts-black-actress-to-play-batwoman/a-54101437?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf