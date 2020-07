Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 03:13 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: Australia warned its citizens and residents in Hong Kong that they were at "increased risk of detention" there and urged them to reconsider their need to remain in the Chinese territory. In an updated travel advisory issued on Thursday (Jul 9), the government said Hong Kong's new national ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/hong-kong-australia-detention-china-security-law-12916580