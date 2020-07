Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 05:10 Hits: 6

Russian investigators have arrested the governor of a Far Eastern province, who two years ago won a surprise victory over the Kremlin favorite, on suspicion of ordering the murder of businessmen.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-governor-who-beat-kremlin-candidate-arrested-on-suspicion-of-ordering-murders/30715429.html