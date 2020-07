Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 03:31 Hits: 10

Russia wanted to reduce the number of border crossings for aid to be brought into war-torn Syria. Its proposal only got four votes. Germany's Foreign Minister Maas slammed Russia for making the humanitarian crisis worse.

