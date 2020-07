Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 07:04 Hits: 7

Paris police are investigating accusations by 28 women that a street artist in the historic Montmartre neighbourhood raped or sexually assaulted them in what hasĀ been described as a systematic, years-long pattern of targeting and manipulating teen girls and young women.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200709-almost-30-women-accuse-paris-street-artist-of-rape-sexual-assault