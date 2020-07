Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 08:17 Hits: 7

PUTRAJAYA: Six Malaysians returning from abroad on Wednesday (June 8) were tested positive for Covid-19, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/09/ismail-sabri-six-returning-m039sians-test-positive-for-covid-19