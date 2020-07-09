Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 07:44 Hits: 7

Since the era of hyper-globalization was already waning before the coronavirus pandemic arrived, de-globalization in its aftermath may well be inevitable. In the latest episode of CoronaNomics, Ben Chu of The Independent and Lizzie Burden of The Telegraph ask PS contributors Pinelopi Goldberg and Dani Rodrik what a less globalized world might look like, and whether it is to be feared or welcomed.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/covid-19-deglobalisation-what-will-the-post-pandemic-world-look-like