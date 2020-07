Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 15:24 Hits: 2

Lithuania has suspended Russia's RT television from broadcasting in its territory because of RT's links with the head of the Russian state TV network, Dmitry Kiselyov, who is under international sanctions.

