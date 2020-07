Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 16:15 Hits: 2

Activist Pyotr Verzilov, a founding member of the protest music group Pussy Riot and publisher of independent Mediazona website, has been detained again, two days after finishing a 15-day jail sentence for swearing.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-publisher-activist-verzilov-detained-again/30714601.html